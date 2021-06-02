Protected: AI success means starting by asking, What is the problem?

Jim Smid has over 20 years’ experience implementing and managing IT infrastructures in both the commercial and government spaces. Jim is responsible for evaluating new technologies and partners to add to the Iron Bow ecosystem to position the sales teams to take advantage of the changing technology climate. His experience is varied with expertise in managed services, cloud technologies, storage, virtualization, continuity of operations, data management, operating systems, databases, programming, middleware, security, and others.

During his career, Jim has been Director of Development responsible for the building and deployment of data centers and managed services across eight states, Director of Operations in the telecommunications industry and ran his own company specializing in optimization and data availability.

Prior to Iron Bow, Jim managed a team of engineers for EMC working with the Army and DoD agencies to design and deploy virtualization, storage infrastructure, security, data management and COOP solutions.