Protected: No excuses left to avoid switching to GSA’s EIS contracts and adopting software-defined networks

Tony Bardo, assistant vice president at Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), leads the team responsible for delivering managed network and satellite broadband solutions to U.S. federal, state and local government.

Throughout his career, Mr. Bardo has led teams that manage programs for, among others: the National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Government Education Training Network, Federal Aviation Administration’s national air traffic control network, the Social Security Administration’s toll-free network, U.S. Postal Service Managed Service Network, and the General Services Administration FTS2001.

Mr. Bardo brings more than 30 years’ experience in solving the complex communications needs of government agencies. Prior to joining Hughes in 2006, he held government sector sales and marketing roles at Qwest Government Services, MCI Telecommunications and AT&T. Mr. Bardo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and speaks frequently about government network transformation.

Under Mr. Bardo’s leadership of the government solutions team, Hughes was recognized as an Industry Innovator by the Government Innovation Awards and received a Pillar Award from the Federal Government Distance Learning Association.