After 25 years working for the Intelligence Community, Sherri Hebert joined Compass Rose Benefits Group as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2009 overseeing 30 employees and all day-to-day operations. In her time with Compass Rose, Sherri has played a pivotal role in building and transforming the organization into a high-caliber, member-focused, entity in both the Compass Rose Health Plan (an FEHB plan) as well as the ancillary suite of insurance solutions. Sherri is passionate about people and building relationships through honesty, trust and caring for others. Sherri has a deep desire to help seniors, which prompted her to create an “Aging Well Program” for members and their caregivers. This program assists seniors in navigating the complexities of healthcare, educating them on community services, and providing resources on many levels to help them live their best life. Outside of work Sherri enjoys golfing, biking, hiking but most important spending time with her family, and 2-year-old grandson.