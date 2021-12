Prem works as a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Government Acquisitions Inc. – an IT Solutions Provider and Trusted Advisor to the Federal Government. His primary responsibilities include defining the IT solutions, capabilities, and “go-to-market” strategy involving Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Center Modernization, Big Data Analytics and Emerging Technologies.

Mr. Jadhwani possesses 20 years of experience working in the enterprise IT space with both commercial and Federal customers. He has a strong blend of technology and marketing background and has worked with reputable organizations, including TIBCO Software, See Beyond Technology Corporation, Oracle, Infogix Systems Inc., GTSI Corporation and Unicom Government Inc.

Prem has a well-rounded and extensive product management experience and has a proven track record of successfully taking software & IT solutions from concept to launch. He provides technical and business expertise in AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Data Center, Information Assurance & Network Security, High Performance Computing & Cloud Computing solutions to GAI customers and is a prominent speaker at various tradeshows and conferences. Prem was nominated and has served as a Commissioner for the 2012 TechAmerica STLG Cloud Computing Commission as well as 2012 TechAmerica Big Data Commission.

Prem has an intuitive ability to be able to envision technological changes and provide technical direction to the companies and customers. Prem is also involved as an adjunct faculty for instructing graduate level courses in Cyber Forensics, Big Data, Virtualization and Cloud Computing at various reputable universities like University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), Strayer University and several others. He is also the founder of the Sterling based Intellectual Point Inc., an IT Training and Consulting company specializing in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing Solutions and Training. Prem holds several advanced academic credentials including MS in Computer Science, MBA in Marketing and has completed his coursework towards a Ph.D. in Cyber Security from George Mason University. He also holds advanced IT Certifications and Credentials including CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC, CEH, AWS, VCP, GIAC, GCIH, ITIL, CCNP and several others.