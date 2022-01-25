Protected: Agencies must fuse physical and cyber security with intelligence

A.J. Nash is a cyber intelligence strategist and public speaker primarily focused on building intelligence programs that capitalize on disparate data and information to create and deliver tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence to protect personnel, facilities, data, and information systems. He has planned, designed, built, or consulted on the building and maturation of intelligence programs for dozens of companies.

A.J. honed his skills across 19 years of military service and defense contracting, serving in roles focused on intelligence collection, analysis, reporting, and briefing. His work has been delivered to military and government decision-makers, including intelligence agency Senior Executives and Directors, the U.S. Secretary of State, Congress, and the White House.

Since moving into the private sector in late 2015, A.J. has spoken at conferences and events around the world and regularly contributes to online and print publications dedicated to cybersecurity and Servant Leadership. He is also regularly invited to participate in podcasts, webinars, and traditional media on those topics, as well as consult on the changing cybersecurity and cyber intelligence business landscape.

A.J. holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Liberal Studies from Excelsior College and both a Graduate Certificate in Servant Leadership and Master of Arts (M.A.) in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University.