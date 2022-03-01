A telework future requires secure tools

Addressing the Long-Term Needs of Teleworkers You need to have all the capabilities that you have in the office, now in your home office. When I think of the user experience, it's really all around optimizing for remote work. Tim Shalvey Director of Business Development, Avaya

As the pandemic recedes, it won’t result in a grand re-opening of offices across the federal government. For a variety of reasons, IT and operations managers believe they should prepare for a hybrid future. More people will telework more of the time. No one can predict the percentages, but most individuals will likely take the hybrid route, working some portion of every week from home or other remote location.

Permanent hybrid means a shift in the capabilities employees will need, relative to early on in the pandemic, when remote capabilities were simply a matter of continuity of operations.

Tim Shalvey, the director of business development at Avaya, said agencies should focus on three components of telework: the user experience, reliability of service, and security.

“It’s really all around optimizing for the remote work,” Shalvey said, referring to the user experience. Good UX applies in two ways. One, having higher-quality video and audio connectivity. “For example, artificial intelligence to be able to block out the barking dog in the background or the doorbell ringing, that technology is here today.”

For users with disabilities, Shalvey added, it’s important to ensure Section 508 accessibility requirements are in place. That goes for agency employees as well as constituents who might be contacting them.

“You need to have all the capabilities that you have in the office, now in your home office,” Shalvey said.

Reliability at five 9s

Most agencies have moved employees to cloud-provided collaboration and personal productivity applications, such as Office 365. Many also use cloud-hosted enterprise applications, and still others have moved agency-specific applications to commercial clouds. Shalvey noted that the top tier commercial cloud services vendors typically deliver reliability at the so-called five-nines level, or seconds of downtime per year.

The questions becomes how to ensure that level of reliability through the additional networks at telework locations, especially homes with their variety of local internet service providers. Shalvey said doing so requires a method of prioritizing traffic depending on what a user is doing at the moment.

“You need to be able to prioritize, for example, a voice call over a video call over a data transfer and be able to have those capabilities inherent in the system,” Shalvey said.

The classic requirement of instant failover from one data center to the backup applies to the cloud, Shalvey said. As one example, he cited Avaya’s own federal data centers in Virginia and Texas. Should one halt service for whatever reason, “you’ve got the other one that’s going to maintain those communications; they’re in sync between the two of them.”

He said that the more the government shifts applications and data to the cloud, the greater the reliability it will deliver to users, thanks to cloud-hosted services directly aimed at maintaining uptime.

Secure foundation

Shalvey advises thinking about telework security in terms of what he called the control points such as physical security. These include security of physical locations, applications and data, and services such as contact centers.

The ongoing need for security ties in with the need for comprehensive capabilities available at a given employee’s telework location. Shalvey cited the potential for local data storage. Or contact centers dealing with sensitive information. Avaya technology can ensure Federal Risk and Authorization Management, or FedRAMP, controls are in place locally, at the moderate level for civilian agencies and it impact level 5 for DOD applications.

“You need to have those capabilities and controls in place,” he said, “so that when you are acting as you would in an office environment at home, all of that data is cared for, is secure.”

Services coming from the cloud with FedRAMP certification enables what Shalvey called a composable architecture. Meaning: agencies can assemble services from multiple sources to create mission-specific or situation-specific application sets.

Composable “means being able to leverage best of breed partners, to be able to provide additional capabilities,” Shalvey said. In the contact center context, examples of additional capabilities include automated agents for routine calls, speech recognition, and automated chatbots.” He said Avaya incorporates third part services into its environment with application programming interfaces.

He noted that Avaya is also partnered with the nine principal prime contractors on the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Services (EIS) contract. The mandatory contract is aimed at getting all agencies onto the most capable and secure unified communication services over the next several years.