Robert A. Burton is a partner with Crowell & Moring’s Government Contracts Group in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. He is a nationally-recognized federal procurement attorney, an expert witness on government contracts issues in federal court and arbitration proceedings, and a leader who assists government contractors with navigating the complex and rule-driven procurement process. He represents a wide range of companies that conduct business with the federal government, from large defense contractors and systems integrators to small businesses.

Rob's current practice focuses on government affairs support, including working with contractors and non-profit associations on acquisition reform legislation and regulatory changes. Additionally, he assists contractors with their marketing strategies for selling to the government and resolves contract disputes with senior federal procurement officials. He represents contractors in suspension and debarment proceedings, contract cost disputes, internal investigations, and assists with the development of corporate ethics and compliance programs. Throughout his career, Rob has displayed an ability to work effectively with industry, the military services, civilian agencies, and Congress.