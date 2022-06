Mark Grodzinsky serves as a Vice President and general manager of the Advanced Technologies group at Ruckus, where he is responsible for driving innovation and expanding our opportunity adjacent to our core competencies. Most recently he has led the strategy, product definition, and execution of the Company’s IoT product line. Prior to joining Ruckus, Mark was senior director of product management at Qualcomm, responsible for strategic product management across the Company’s connectivity business unit. Mark has also led the definition of multiple 802.11 industry standards and served as the chair in several key SIGs and WFA industry groups. Previously, Mark was responsible for the marketing of Qualcomm’s WiGig business, including customer and industry engagement, product positioning, and business development. Prior to Qualcomm, Mark was vice president of marketing for Wilocity, where he led all aspects of product marketing and management, brand creation, and industry alignment for the company’s 60 GHz products. In this role, he helped bring the world’s first WiGig product to market that surpassed 1-million-unit sales within the first year. Prior to Wilocity, he held several product managements positions, including Wi-Fi product manager at Intel for the company’s Centrino platforms, product line manager for Mobilian (acquired by Intel in 2003), and device engineer for Motorola. Mark earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.