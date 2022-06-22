Over the course of his 20+ years in the technology industry, James has spent the last 15 years focused on cybersecurity. In his role as VP of Public Sector and Healthcare, James is responsible for shaping CrowdStrike’s go-to market strategy in the Federal, State, Local, Education and Healthcare space. James continues to focus on mission-level support through direct growth strategies as well as the development and maintenance of the CrowdStrike partner ecosystem. Throughout his career, James has championed a customer-first culture, helping to establish himself as a proven and passionate leader in the information technology and cybersecurity space. In 2022, James was recognized as one of FCW’s Federal 100.

Prior to his role at CrowdStrike, James spent three years as the Director of Federal Sales at Tanium. Dealing with a highly disruptive technology, James rapidly built a Federal business that produced over $40M in revenue during his tenure.

Before Tanium, James worked for McAfee, and subsequently Intel Security, where he held various leadership positions within the Public Sector organization. Under his direction, James was able to grow the Federal Civilian vertical from a $20M business unit to north of $50M in four years.

James holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from The College of William and Mary. He is also an investor and advisor to MindChild Medical, Inc. a leading firm engaged in the development of noninvasive devices for monitoring fetal heart rates. James resides in Leesburg, VA with his wife and two daughters.