Regional VP of Systems Engineering for Public Sector, Forescout Technologies
Reporter, Federal News Network
Tim Jones is Regional VP of Systems Engineering for Public Sector at Forescout Technologies in Tysons Corner, VA. At Forescout, Tim supports both Federal Civilian Agencies and Department of Defense Commands with their Enterprise of Things Security strategies. As a seasoned technical leader with over 20 years of experience, Tim provides a system engineering approach to help organizations develop applicable architectural solutions by using defensible and adaptive strategies for today’s dynamic cyber landscape. Tim received his Master's Certificate from the University of Virginia in Information Security Management and holds various certifications from ISC2, ISACA, & CSA.
Justin Doubleday is a defense and cybersecurity reporter for Federal News Network. He previously covered the Pentagon for Inside Defense, where he reported on emerging technologies, cyber and supply chain security. Justin is a 2013 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where he received his B.A. in English/Journalism.