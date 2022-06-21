Chris Usserman is a Director of Security Architecture and subject matter expert with Infoblox. Chris brings over 30 years’ experience in the U.S. intelligence community, and applies that experience by helping clients understand and incorporate cyber business intelligence to mature client cyber security programs. Chris’ focus is on the U.S. Government, and extends that public/private partnership to enhance the security posture of multiple sectors and communities of interest. Chris has been invited to speak on the subject of DNS and cyber security at global conferences. Prior to Infoblox, Chris was Senior Director, Applied Intelligence as well as Director, Government Programs at iSIGHT Partners (FireEye) for over three years. Chris was also a Lead Research Scientist at Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Laboratories and served 14 years in the U.S. Air Force.