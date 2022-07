As the Executive Director and General Manager, Tony is responsible for leading all aspects of Ingram Micro's public sector business from strategy to profitable execution and growth, including overseeing operations of Promark Technology Inc. He is actively engaged in developing approaches to diversify the IT solutions portfolio for federal, state, and local agencies, and education markets impacted by the need for digital transformation. He directs the efforts of a dedicated team of IT professionals including business development, sales, marketing, contracts, service management, engineering, and solution architects.

Tony has extensive experience in the public sector with over three decades of delivering mission-enabling IT solutions to the market along with more than two decades of leading and building high-performing teams in the space. During his career, Tony held senior sales leadership positions with technology manufacturers, a system integrator, and value-added resellers. His notable list of companies includes Jeskell Systems, Brocade Communications, Iron Bow Technologies (formerly Apptis), Xiotech, Silicon Graphics, and Digital Equipment Corporation.

He brings a wealth of IT industry diversity to the Ingram Micro team. He has led Joint Venture and Small Business Mentor Protégé' Program initiatives. He has established and administered the company's corporate security office under the National Industrial Security Program. Tony is actively engaged in government affairs and has personally championed efforts to drive IT acquisition reforms in government.

Tony holds a Bachelor of Science, Business & Management from the University of Maryland, has served on the board of directors for Armor Designs, Inc. and is active in several industry associations including:

•The Coalition for Government Procurement (CGP) and member of Board of Advisors

•American Council for Technology (ACT) – Industry Advisory Council (IAC) and is a formerACT-IAC Executive Advisory Council Member

•Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA)