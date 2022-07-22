On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by Ciena Government Solutions
Federal Insights

Protected: How next-gen critical infrastructure can modernize federal networks

Tom Temin
July 22, 2022 11:07 am
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

      

  • Jim Westdorp

    Chief Technologist, Ciena Government Solutions

  • Tom Temin

    Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 2022 - FAR Supplement - NFS - NASA...
8|3 Writing Better Requirements ATRW Summer
8|3 Reimagining Gov Service Delivery
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories