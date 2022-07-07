MK Palmore currently serves as the Director, Office of the CISO, for Google Cloud. His responsibilities include support of strategic customers engaged in a digital transformation journey. Prior to joining Google Cloud, MK served as the Field Chief Security Officer (Americas) for Palo Alto Networks. MK spent an extensive career in the U.S. Federal Government prior to entering the private sector. In a 22-year career in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), MK provided leadership and conducted investigations in a number of areas including Cybersecurity, Crisis Response/Management, Risk Management Advisory, and Counter-Terrorism. MK’s cybersecurity certifications include the CISM, CISSP, GCCC and the Carnegie Mellon University CISO Certification. He earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from Pepperdine University, Graziadio Business School. MK began his professional career as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.