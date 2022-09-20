Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, GitLab
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Joel Krooswyk has spent 25 years focused on software development, project management, and application security. His hand-on experience with software development and quality assurance has shown him a great many failure modes, but also some spectacular success methods. Joel is a certified evangelist for Agile development methodologies, DevOps, security scanning, and remote workforces.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.