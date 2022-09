Jeff Reichard is Vice President, Public Sector & Compliance Strategy in the Office of the CTO at Veeam. Jeff drives strategic product and go-to-market engagement with public sector and enterprise customers, with a particular focus on risk and compliance. Jeff has 25 years of experience in data protection/availability, business continuity, and regulatory compliance solutions. His previous roles have ranged from designing SAN and data backup solutions to systems engineering and engineering leadership serving public sector and enterprise customers. Prior to Veeam, Jeff most recently led Commvault’s federal civilian SE team. At Veeam, Jeff works with partners, customers, and industry analysts to evangelize Veeam's vision for modern data protection at key events worldwide.