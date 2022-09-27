Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Senior Advisor for Federal Solutions, Tyler Technologies
Editor, Custom Content, Federal News Network
Vanessa Roberts crafts content for custom programs at Federal News Network and WTOP. A tech and government junkie, she’s been finding and telling B2B, government and technology stories in the nation’s capital since the era of the “sneakernet” — including for numerous brands. Vanessa has a master’s from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.