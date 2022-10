Lamont Copeland is the Director of the Federal Solution Architecture team in the 5G & Enterprise Solutions organization supporting the Verizon Business Group Public Sector Channel. In this role, he is responsible for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Federal Government clients. He leads a team of technology subject matter experts who are focused on developing integrated, complex enterprise solutions and enabling business outcomes for our customers through the power of our Verizon technology portfolios and partner solutions.

Prior to becoming the Director, Lamont as the Senior Manager and prior to that as an individual contributor on in the Public Sector Solution Architecture organization was responsible for end to end solution development and technical design leading multi-disciplined engineering and business resources across Verizon and external to Verizon for customer proposals in the Federal and State Government/Education channels.

Previously, Lamont with Booz Allen Hamilton managed a seven member engineering and analytic team providing contract delivery for system engineering, architecture design, and integration support of network security sensor systems and communications infrastructure for the Federal government. He was also responsible for developing the market strategy for growth of the engineering and analysis products and responsible for contract maintenance and growth of Federal contracts.

During other previous engineering and architecture roles at Sprint, Lamont lead the engineer and performance of Sprint’s core IP network services. He was the engineering lead for the infrastructure build outs, testing feature functionality of network capabilities, and managed the project schedules and annual capital budget for network capacity deployment and new product roll outs.

Lamont holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University and a Masters of Business Administration with a focus on Management of Technology Innovation, Venture Capital/Finance Investment, and Small Business Development from George Washington University.