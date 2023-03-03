Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Senior Director, U.S. Public Sector, LaunchDarkly
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Phoebe Nerdahl has over a decade of experience helping government agencies modernize and scale their capabilities across the enterprise. She is an expert in innovative, collaborative technologies that fuel productivity across teams and departments. In her current role as leader of LaunchDarkly’s Public Sector, Phoebe established the company’s Public Sector group and has led the industry strategy, sales and marketing for the company.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.