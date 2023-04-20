This new HHS research agency aims to solve the big problems

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, is barely a year old. Its inaugural director, Renee Wegrzyn, called ARPA-H an agency still in its infancy. But one with a big agenda, and an initial budget of $2.5 billion to back it up. Wegrzyn said she’s spent the first year building up operational capacity, establishing contracting and budgeting teams. “What we have in place now I like to think of that as our minimum... READ MORE

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, is barely a year old. Its inaugural director, Renee Wegrzyn, called ARPA-H an agency still in its infancy. But one with a big agenda, and an initial budget of $2.5 billion to back it up.

Wegrzyn said she’s spent the first year building up operational capacity, establishing contracting and budgeting teams.

“What we have in place now I like to think of that as our minimum viable agency,” Wegrzyn said. Now it’s launching the mission itself which, broadly stated, is “better health outcomes for everyone.”

As a research agency, Wegrzyn said, ARPA-H is deliberately modeled on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, where she worked earlier. There’s a standing business and support staff, to be joined by a rotating roster of temporary program managers. Those are people whose research proposals are accepted for funding and will take up residency – in many cases virtual – at ARPA-H for the duration of their research projects.

An ideal program manager “thinks and acts like a CEO, but they specifically have a program in health that they want to solve,” Wegrzyn said.

Specificity is the key for ARPA-H, she added. The agency’s mission is to solve important but discrete health challenges, whether advancing cures for a disease or improving existing treatment or diagnostic system in measurably and significant ways. ARHA-H does not seek to simply consolidate knowledge or come up with incremental improvement, but rather to take big risks for big payoff.

“So what is that specific problem that the program manager is going to define?” Wegrzyn said. In choosing which proposals to back, she said the agency uses a structured framework developed at DARPA called the Heilmeier Catechism. It consists of a series of eight questions for approaching a problem developed by the late inventor and former DARPA Director, George Heilmeier. It begins with this: “What are you trying to do? Articulate your objectives using absolutely no jargon.” A would-be program manager must also articulate the current state of the art, what he or she proposes that’s new, why it matters, and the risks, costs and timetable.

Two more questions

“These are big goals, lofty goals that we’re going to solve,” Wegryzn said. “But we need those incremental steps; how are we going to know that we’re on the right track to that big radical solution?”

To the original questions, Wegrzyn said, ARPA-H has added two, specific to the health sector.

The first: “How are you going to make this program the solution accessible to all people?” she said. “We have the largest customer base of any ARPA-H – all Americans. How are you going to make it cost effective? We all know there’s a lot of great solutions in health, but nobody can afford them.”

The second: “How are you going to make it so that the customers actually want to use these tools? We don’t want to create wonderful whiz bang technologies that sit on the shelf because nobody knows how to use them,” Wegrzyn said.

How does someone with a big health challenge idea become a program manager at ARPA-H?

“We have a very lean but intense application process,” Wegrzyn said. It consists mainly of applicants’ resumes and answers to the catechism questions. “If we’re excited about their submission, [they] can go right to our website. There’s a form fill on the website to do this. Then we’ll reach out and we’ll contact that candidate and have a conversation.”

On the basic idea of not thinking small or incrementally, Wegrzyn said the ARPA staff might work with a proposer to “level up” their idea. “We have a lot of great $1 million ideas. We’re trying to get them to think bigger,” she said. “This is going to change the whole course of your field. Imagine you had $100 million. What could you then achieve and how quickly could we achieve that radical change?”

Unlike other research components under the Health and Human Services Department, particularly the National Institutes of Health, ARPA-H program managers will oversee research partners retained under cooperative agreements, other transaction authorities, and milestone-based contracts, Wegrzyn said. That is, not through grants.

She wants ARPA-H to act as what she called a unique part of the health research ecosystem, distinct from NIH not only in how it funds projects but also in the fundamental types of project ARPA-H does pursue.

Disease agnostic

“You can imagine, we’re carved out for a very specific role, which is high risk, high reward, milestone based problem solving efforts,” Wegrzyn said. “And that’s our space. We’re here to be a catalyst. We’re here to buy down risk, demonstrate that something is possible.”

That leaves a wild field, though. She added that ARPA-H is “disease agnostic.” As example, she cited digital histopathology, looking at cells microscopically. Research could result in tools to “augment the doctor’s capabilities to look at radiology images, look at diagnostic imaging in an automated way. But we can do that for a number of diseases. It doesn’t have to be only cancer or only diabetes or only Alzheimer’s disease.”

In thinking about such game-changing potential developments, Wegrzyn said, ARPA-H officials will be looking downstream to potential commercialization.

“From the even before they launch a program, the program manager needs to be thinking about if this is a two year or a four year program, what happens on the last day,” she said. “And they can’t wait till the last day to make sure they’re creating a path to transition.”

She added ARPA-H will establish an office dedicated to transition.

“We’re bringing in experts from the outside, folks that are familiar with venture funding, private capital,” Webrzyn said. “We bring them to the table and say, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about creating a program in this area. Tell me about the market. Does a market exist?’”

And yet if the market doesn’t appear to exist, ARPA-H will be prepared to push it, she said. “If it doesn’t, that’s okay. We can shape that market, but we need to line up the players to be ready to pick up that technology on the back end.”

ARPA-H also has some site selection to do. Congress authorized three geographic sites. Wegrzyn said the agency is looking for two places besides Washington, D.C. to establish “hubs” from which it and its program managers “can reach our investors and reach our stakeholders.” She added Washington is important because of its proximity to agencies ARPA-H will collaborate with, such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Wegrzyn’s plan for the first year includes hiring 20 program managers.

She said, “That means 20 different problems in health that we’re going to announce. That should be a very diverse portfolio. We may have bio manufacturing programs, we may have an Alzheimer’s program, we may have a pediatric program.”

ARPA-H is also equipped with special authorities for direct hiring and salary flexibility outside of GS standards.

“But most importantly, Wegrzyn said, “I really want to emphasize we’re looking for people that are driven by the mission, and that want to change the course of their field. That is the opportunity we’re providing.