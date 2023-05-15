Delie Minaie is a leader in digital and cloud solutions, with more than 15 years of experience deploying cloud capabilities for clients focused on citizen services and economic advancement. Her expertise is in reimagining traditional high-cost technology infrastructures so organizations can deliver modern, secure, scalable, and digital-first solutions for their end users and customers.

Today, Delie leads the cloud managed services and operations for the Department of the Treasury’s Workplace Community Cloud—the first FedRAMP high-accredited cloud owned by a federal agency. She oversees a team of cloud security engineers, network engineers, strategists, developers, and DevSecOps engineers working to deploy a modern and secure web-based service experience to advance the client mission.

Delie’s in-depth knowledge of cloud strategy, implementation and operations coupled with her shared services expertise has provided significant value over the years to federal clients. Prior to her current role, Delie directly supported numerous chief information officers in federated organizations, with a focus on designing shared services for clients to deliver more efficient, constituent-focused services. She provided IT strategic guidance ranging from organizational assessments and technology adoption strategies to mission-critical enterprise implementations.

Delie holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland and is a Change Management Advanced Practitioner from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Her certifications include Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Practitioner, Cloud Security Knowledge v4.1 from the Cloud Security Alliance, and ITIL® v3 Foundation.