Holland Barry is a technology executive with over two decades of experience in a variety of technology-focused roles. His expertise spans the spectrum of traditional IT infrastructure, public and private cloud, automation, and network and cloud security. Holland has worked with public and private sector companies across all major verticals.

Holland is currently focused on Cyxtera’s technology alliances, Enterprise Bare Metal compute platform, and AI/ML/DL.

Prior to Cyxtera, Holland was the CTO of Catbird Networks and an enterprise technologist at Dell.