Kurt Steege is the Chief Technology Officer at ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business that delivers technology services and solutions to the federal government and Fortune 500 companies. At ThunderCat he is responsible for driving technology value for our clients through evaluation, architecture, and outreach.

Prior to joining ThunderCat, Kurt was the Chief Information Officer of MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., a diverse global holding company, based in New York City. During his time there he led a complete IT transformation and brought the company a modern standardized infrastructure upon which the business can depend. In the government space, Kurt served as the Chief Enterprise Architect at the FBI. Under Kurt’s leadership at the FBI the EAPO created roadmaps for IT Transformation, strategic direction for Shared Services, Mobility, Storage, and User Experience.

Over the rest of his 20+ year career in Information Technology, Kurt has held roles within private industries for technology, financials, and education to help drive value and efficiency into small, medium and large organizations.