Doug Bryan is a Field CDO at Dataiku. His role is to help large organizations grow from 10 to 1,000 AI/machine learning practitioners. His background includes being a lecturer in computer science at Stanford University, head of the product recommendations team at Amazon.com, Accenture Labs manager, and Senior Vice President for Data Science Products at Dentsu International. He has 25 years of data science experience and has done consulting worldwide in many industries.