Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Field Chief Data Officer, Dataiku
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Doug Bryan is a Field CDO at Dataiku. His role is to help large organizations grow from 10 to 1,000 AI/machine learning practitioners. His background includes being a lecturer in computer science at Stanford University, head of the product recommendations team at Amazon.com, Accenture Labs manager, and Senior Vice President for Data Science Products at Dentsu International. He has 25 years of data science experience and has done consulting worldwide in many industries.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.