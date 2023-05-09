Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Vice President for Public Sector Sales, Alation
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Scott has been working with government agencies for 18 years on solving mission critical challenges with data and analytics. He leads the public sector team at Alation, bringing data intelligence to agencies to help them deliver their mission with better access and collaboration to trusted data.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.