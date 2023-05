Kelsey Monaghan (Werder) leads Federal Cloud to Edge Strategy and is focused on helping Dell Federal

customers achieve agile, dynamic consumption of IT regardless of location. In this role she focuses on

business to business alignment with key federal partners, in order to shape solution components

necessary to support Dell’s overall multi-cloud position in the market. She drives collaboration for edge

to core infrastructure and application mobility strategy, in order to continue to shape Dell’s strategic

solutions portfolio in Federal. In addition to this Kelsey partners with Dell Federal’s Business

Development Team, Federal System Integrator, industry partners and account teams to increase long-

term alignment within our Federal customers largest programs. Kelsey collaborates on gap analysis and

navigation of complex Cloud to Edge discussions. Prior to her current role Kelsey directly served the

Department of Energy and NASA for the past 10 years.