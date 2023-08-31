On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by HireVue
Federal Insights

Protected: Workplace Reimagined 2023: HireVue’s Lindsey Zuloaga on evolving recruitment technology

Drew Friedman
August 31, 2023 2:21 pm
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Federal Insights HireVue Lindsey Zuloaga Workforce Workplace Reimagined

Featured speakers

  • Lindsey Zuloaga

    Chief Data Scientist, HireVue

  • Drew Friedman

    Reporter, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories