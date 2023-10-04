Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Director of Federal Programs, Yello
Reporter, Federal News Network
Jon Newman serves as the Director of Federal Programs at Yello. His team is responsible for the strategy and growth of Yello's federal sector. Jon has nearly 15 years of work experience in the software industry and 10 years specifically in the GovTech industry.
Drew Friedman is Federal News Network’s reporter covering workforce, pay and benefits. She previously worked as a producer for the program Government Matters at WJLA-TV, covering the business of the federal government. Drew graduated from the University of Virginia in 2018 with a B.A. in media studies.