On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by Yello
Federal Insights

Protected: Leveraging technology to create a proactive recruitment program

Drew Friedman
October 4, 2023 4:11 pm
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Federal Insights Hiring/Retention Technology Workforce Yello

Featured speakers

  • Jon Newman

    Director of Federal Programs, Yello

  • Drew Friedman

    Reporter, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Atlanta
10|10 Emerging Technologies Update: New and...
10|10 October 2023 Procurement Division...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories