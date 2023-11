Pat Meharg, the chief architect for MBSE at Noblis, has spent his career developing, designing and operating Department of Defense systems. Pat is retired from the U.S. Navy and served in the submarine force as a subject matter expert in communications, navigation and operations.

Pat’s primary work and focus is on systems engineering, system architecture and program management in the areas of autonomy, aviation, communications and maritime systems. Of particular interest is applying MBSE tools and techniques to large scale family of systems and system of systems architectures and designs.

Pat is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Object Management Group (OMG)-Certified SysML Professional (OCSMP) and Software Architect Professional. He holds a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Troy State University.