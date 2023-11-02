Joe Boye has nearly 20 years of experience in IT operations, engineering, sales, and new business capture support in Government contracting and product sales. His time has been mostly within the Department of Defense (DoD), and the Intelligence Community (IC) providing mission-essential services and solutions. Joe holds several masters and bachelors degrees in business and engineering and various certifications that include the CISSP, CCSP, CEH, CISA, and PMP to name a few.