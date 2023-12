A seasoned veteran of rail operations, Rich Dalton is the Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE). Dalton, who joined VRE in 2009 as director of rail equipment and services, previously served as chief operating officer and deputy CEO, and acting CEO.

Prior to joining VRE, Mr. Dalton spent 20 years in the private sector, focusing on customer service, operations, and technical solutions for the rail industry. He was forward deployed in various sea commands in the United States Navy. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s in business administration from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Mr. Dalton was instrumental in VRE’s implementation of positive train control in 2019, making it one of the first commuter rail services in the U.S. to do so. Chief among his accomplishments are the standardization of VRE’s fleet through the procurement of new locomotives and passenger rail cars, implementation of both lifecycle maintenance and reliability-centered maintenance, and cultivation of positive working relationships with VRE’s host railroads. Mr. Dalton also played a key role in extending VRE service to Spotsylvania County in 2015.