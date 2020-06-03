Financial Planning During a Pandemic

On FedTalk this week, join host Debra Roth to hear important advice for handling your finances in the midst of the current health and economic crisis. Guests will be discussing how to manage times of financial uncertainty while still planning for your long term health and economic security needs.

Join representatives from the Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), Shane Canfield and Tony Zerante, as well as Tammy Flanagan from NARFE’s Federal Benefits Institute as they discuss pressing issues of financial concern for federal employees.

The show airs live on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network.

