Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

This Hispanic Heritage Month, FEDtalk is recognizing efforts to increase Hispanic/Latino representation in government and government efforts to elevate Hispanic/Latino stories to the public. Joining us on the program is Jorge Zamanillo, inaugural Director of the Museum of the American Latino, and Javier Inclán, Vice Chair of the National Council of Hispanic Employment Program Managers.

Zamanillo provides a status update on Washington D.C.’s newest museum and explains the importance of telling Hispanic/Latino American stories as an integral part of American history. Zamanillo also provides listeners with a rundown of the ongoing events and galleries the Museum is offering prior to its opening.

Inclán discusses the value of Hispanic/Latino representation across the ranks of government, especially in leadership. Inclán also breaks down the Council’s theme for this Hispanic Heritage Month, Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.

The show airs live on Friday, October 5, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

