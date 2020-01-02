Protected: Fighting cyber threats with Identity Management

Greg Hall Assistant Director, Information System Security & Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, Department of Justice

Greg currently serves as Assistant Director and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the Department of Justice (DOJ), Executive Office for the United States Attorneys’ (EOUSA). Greg joined the U.S. Attorney’s in November of 2014 after completing eight years in the Intelligence Community with the Office of the Director for National Intelligence (ODNI). In his current capacity, he oversees the Cybersecurity Program supporting the Executive Office for the United States Attorneys (EOUSA) Information Technology Enterprise as well as all 94 United States Attorney’s Offices (USAOs) located throughout the United States and U.S. Territories including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The United States Attorneys’ (USA) serve as the nation's principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. While serving as the CISO for USA and under Greg’s leadership, the Cybersecurity Program had several notable achievements including championing key Departmentally-sponsored FedRAMP authorizations as part of a set of key Commercial Cloud services acquisitions. These technologies included Box Enterprise Cloud Content Collaboration Platform (SaaS), Okta Identity as a Service (IDaaS) and Veritone aiWARE Government (SaaS). Under Greg’s leadership, the U.S. Attorneys’ deployed the first federal government instance of Box using Okta Identity as a Service in support of the United States Attorneys Secure File Sharing initiative (USAfx). Greg also led the first government/commercial integration and deployment of SailPoint IdentityIQ and Okta Identity as a Service leading to the development of a productized connector and commercial offering leveraging both solutions. Greg worked with the Department of Justice achieving a similar integration with SailPoint IdentityIQ and CA’s Xceedium Privileged Access Management solution. In addition to USA’s cloud security achievements, Greg developed the strategy and led the acquisition of McAfee’s Endpoint Security and Encryption solution as part of the USA hardware and image refresh which was also the first McAfee and Windows 10 integration within the Department. Most recently, Greg led the development and implementation of a DoJ sponsored IdAM Service Offering providing an AWS account level security framework, SailPoint AWS architecture and Okta IDaaS supporting external user workflows and SailPoint connector integration.

Greg served as a Senior Risk Executive for the ODNI leading two major programs within the Intelligence Community including Identity and Access Management and the implementation and oversight of Intelligence Community Directive 503 “Intelligence Community Information Technology Systems Security Risk Management.” Greg is a two-time recipient of the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation for his leadership and vision in establishing the IC’s first federated access management service (Unified Authorization and Attribute Service) and for completing the first “NIST Risk Management Framework” based Certification and Accreditation of the Intelligence Community’s Information Technology Enterprise (IC ITE) initiative. Greg also received the National Intelligence Certificate of Distinction for his leadership and vision in support of the Identity Intelligence Task Force ultimately establishing the Identity Intelligence Framework in support of key defense, homeland security, diplomatic, law enforcement and Intelligence Community initiatives. Greg is credited with key contributions in the development and publication of NIST Special Publication 800-53 Revision 4 “Security and Privacy Controls for Federal Information Systems and Organizations.” In 2008, he completed 20 years of military service as a Signal Officer. He deployed for both Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the recipient of the Bronze Star.

Greg’s information technology career spans 34 years supporting both private and public sectors including Cisco Systems, Northrop Grumman, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community and most recently the Department of Justice. Greg lives in Leesburg Virginia and is the father of two girls, Emelia 9 and Ellie 11. Greg is both an ROTC and Athletic scholarship recipient and a graduate of The American University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Computer Systems Applications. He’s also completed 27 semester hours towards his MBA with University of Phoenix and is a graduate of Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education in Cybersecurity Policy and Technology Program. Greg received his active duty commission from Georgetown University’s ROTC program and is an alumni of the Hoya Battalion. He currently holds both Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certifications.