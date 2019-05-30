Protected: Agencies need force multiplying technologies to keep up with the cyber threat

Dennis Reilly Vice President, Federal, Gigamon

Dennis Reilly has been Vice President of Federal at Gigamon for nearly seven years, leading the group to 28% compounded annual growth and a 61% market share in the network visibility space. With over 25 years of technology and business experience, Mr. Reilly is a strong advocate for the Federal government, applying information technology to strengthen security and improve innovation and productivity.

Prior to joining Gigamon, Dennis held sales leadership positions at companies such as Oracle, Netscape, BEA, and Plumtree Software. Earlier in his career, Mr. Reilly served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and earned his Bachelor’s degree at the United States Naval Academy. He also earned his graduate degree in business from Boston University.

Dennis resides in northern Virginia with his wife and has four adult children.