Protected: Agencies need to reduce cyber complexities, move to a software-defined perimeter to achieve zero trust

Chris Townsend Vice President, Federal, Symantec

Chris Townsend is the Vice President of Federal at Symantec. Chris leads a team of more than 100 people to develop and recruit the best talent in the industry, while ensuring the team aligns to the needs of Symantec’s customers and partners. With nearly 20 years of industry experience, he has a solid track record of improving the nation’s security posture by partnering with Federal agencies to address cyber threats and provide effective and reliable solutions.

Prior to joining Symantec in 2017, Chris’s information security and technology experience has included senior leadership roles at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec), Intel Security, Stonesoft (acquired by Intel Security), and as a regional sales manager with Cisco Systems. Chris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the State University of New York College at Plattsburgh. He lives in Purcellville, Virginia, along with his wife and two children.