Protected: Customer experience must be more than a mission enabler

Dave York Senior Vice President of U.S. Public Sector, Genesys

As Senior Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Dave is passionate about helping US federal, state and local government agencies to accomplish their mission objectives by enhancing their engagement with their constituents. Dave has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and software fields, holding a variety of management roles in operations, engineering, product management, marketing and sales in both the private and public sector. Dave was a Commissioned Officer in the US Air Force. He earned his Master of Science at the University of Colorado Boulder and Bachelor of Science at the United States Air Force Academy.