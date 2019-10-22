Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Innovation in Government
 
...
Insight by Genesys

Protected: Customer experience must be more than a mission enabler

October 22, 2019 3:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Featured speakers

  • Dave York

    Senior Vice President of U.S. Public Sector, Genesys

    More
  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

    More

Resource Center

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified