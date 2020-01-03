Protected: The zero trust approach to cyber starts from the inside

John Davis Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks

Retired U.S. Army Major General John Davis is the Vice President and Federal Chief Security Officer for Palo Alto Networks, where he is responsible for expanding cybersecurity initiatives and global policy for the international public sector and assisting governments around the world in preventing successful cyber attacks. He is also the Vice President of Palo Alto Networks Public Sector LLC, which is the company’s U.S.-only subsidiary based in Reston, Virginia.

Prior to joining Palo Alto Networks, John served as the Senior Military Advisor for Cyber to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and served as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy. Prior to this assignment, he served in multiple leadership positions in special operations, cyber, and information operations. His military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star Medal.

John earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, Master of Military Art and Science from U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and Bachelor of Science from U.S. Military Academy at West Point.