Protected: The unmistakable impact of AI on agencies

Nicholas Speece is the technical leader for the Snowflake Federal team. His vast experience of more than 20 years covers the areas of cyber security, enterprise data center hardware and software, software development, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. He is a ten-year veteran of the United States Air Force and a dedicated technologist.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.