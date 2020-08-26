Protected: The ROI of moving automation from back office to mission areas

Chris Townsend Area Vice President, Federal Sales, UiPath

Chris provides leadership to the government sales and operations team as they work to accelerate the adoption of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) across the U.S. federal government. Chris has an impressive track record working with fast-growth companies and positioning them for significant growth across the public sector. Given the government’s strong interest in RPA, and the more than fifty agencies currently testing or implementing UiPath’s solution, he will lead the federal team to the next level.

Prior to this, Townsend worked in a variety of sales leadership roles at companies dedicated to solving mission-related problems for the public sector such as Symantec, Intel Security, and Cisco Systems. He is on multiple boards including the D.C. chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) and The Advanced Academic Research Center (ATARC), also an active supporter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.