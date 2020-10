With 30 years of experience in the Information Technology industry,

Dean provides strategic recommendations and guidance to the Forescout Public Sector account management team, connecting engagements and initiatives to maximize team productivity. Before joining Forescout, Dean spent 26 years in the US Air Force as a communications and cyber officer, serving in various leadership positions for Air Force and Joint Commands. Dean has a BS in Computer and Information Science from the University of Delaware and three master’s degrees in Public Administration, Military Operations, and National Security and Strategic Studies.