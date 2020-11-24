Protected: Getting your data house in order starts with knowing what you own

Jeffrey joins Rubrik from GDIT where he was responsible for all Sales, Marketing, and Product Management as Portfolio Lead for all FedRamp High & Impact Level 5 cloud services on milCloud 2.0, a $500M Commercial Cloud program serving the DoD. Prior to GDIT, Phelan was Chief Product Evangelist and Director of Strategic Growth for Northrop Grumman Information Systems where he focused on cyber security, cloud, and IT automation. Earlier, Phelan ran Product Marketing for SRA International where he concentrated on cybersecurity, big data, and analytics for the civilian market, Intel community and the DoD. Before entering the public sector market, Phelan founded several startups in the software & security industries where he pioneered technologies focused on tamperproof credentials, polymer currencies, and 3D imaging in the medical, geospatial, and supply chain industries.