John is a former Federal technology executive, and has spent 30 years at Federal and Fortune 1000 organizations. During his 14 years at Accenture, he served clients globally designing, developing, and operating innovative solutions in customer care, infrastructure operations, financial systems, and logistics. John has more than a decade of helping deliver innovative Federal programs to agencies throughout the Federal government including DoD, DHS, Commerce, and HHS. John received his Bachelor and Masters of Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech. He is an active mentor to early stage, leading-edge software technology companies.