Protected: How to prepare employees to succeed in a hybrid workplace

Head of U.S. Public Sector, Zoom
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
As Head of U.S. Public Sector, Matt leads Zoom’s U.S. Federal, State and Local governments and Education business segments. He has led Zoom for Government during a period of historic growth from launch to ubiquity. Matt’s leadership has allowed Zoom to provide frictionless communication and collaboration capabilities and continuity of operations during a time unprecedented impact to the Federal and Public Sector mission.
Matt has over two decades of experience leading Federal and Public Sector units at Extreme Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, and Cisco.
Jason Miller has been executive editor of Federal News Network since 2008. Jason directs the news coverage on all federal issues. He has also produced several news series – among them on whistleblower retaliation at the SBA, the overall impact of President Obama’s first term, cross-agency priority goals, shared services and procurement reform.