Protected: Why agencies need to put people at the center of their IT, process transformations

Stephen Ellis serves as Zoom's Government Solutions Lead, supporting market development and strategy across Zoom's Federal, State, Local and Global government market. He is a recognized public sector thought leader and frequent speaker at events and symposia serving this vertical. Stephen comes to Zoom with a robust career history in the government space, most recently with Dell. He has worked at Deloitte, and as a contractor to the Federal Government, Microsoft, and businesses now part of GDIT, Boeing, and Perspecta.

