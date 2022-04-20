Protected: How agencies can make data an active asset to drive better outcomes

Jason Schick is the General Manager of Confluent Public Sector, where he leads a growing team of open source software experts focused on solving a set of related data challenges to help Government be more responsive to rapidly changing conditions. He and his team work to operationalize data, in alignment with the DoD Data Strategy, to ensure operators have complete and AI/ML enriched data at the required ops tempo. Systems across the Department of Defense from C5ISR, to cyber threat detection, to readiness reporting and business systems have begun using Confluent’s software – the hardened distribution of Apache Kafka – to put data in motion.