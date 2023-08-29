Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Copyright
© 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Chief Product Officer, Neo4j
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
Sudhir Hasbe is Neo4j’s Chief Product Officer. Sudhir previously led product management for Google Cloud’s Data Analytics Platform which includes industry-leading products like BigQuery, Looker, Dataproc, Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Composer, Data Fusion, and Dataplex. Under his leadership, BigQuery grew to be one of the largest analytics platforms with tens of thousands of customers, 110TB of data being processed every second, hundreds of customers with petabyte-scale datasets, and powering more than 700 ISV offerings. Hasbe also led acquisitions of Looker, Dataform, Cask, and CompilerWorks to enhance Google Cloud’s Data Analytics offering.
Sudhir was also an executive sponsor of several of Google Cloud’s marquee enterprise customers and ecosystem partners. Prior to Google, Hasbe led software engineering at Zulily, transforming it into a state-of-the-art data-driven organization. Prior to Zulilly, Sudhir spent seven years at Microsoft where he led product management for Xbox entertainment services, Azure Data Marketplace SQL Azure, and BizTalk Server. He is based in Seattle, WA.
Jason Miller has been executive editor of Federal News Network since 2008. Jason directs the news coverage on all federal issues. He has also produced several news series – among them on whistleblower retaliation at the SBA, the overall impact of President Obama’s first term, cross-agency priority goals, shared services and procurement reform.