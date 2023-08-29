Sudhir Hasbe is Neo4j’s Chief Product Officer. Sudhir previously led product management for Google Cloud’s Data Analytics Platform which includes industry-leading products like BigQuery, Looker, Dataproc, Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Composer, Data Fusion, and Dataplex. Under his leadership, BigQuery grew to be one of the largest analytics platforms with tens of thousands of customers, 110TB of data being processed every second, hundreds of customers with petabyte-scale datasets, and powering more than 700 ISV offerings. Hasbe also led acquisitions of Looker, Dataform, Cask, and CompilerWorks to enhance Google Cloud’s Data Analytics offering.

Sudhir was also an executive sponsor of several of Google Cloud’s marquee enterprise customers and ecosystem partners. Prior to Google, Hasbe led software engineering at Zulily, transforming it into a state-of-the-art data-driven organization. Prior to Zulilly, Sudhir spent seven years at Microsoft where he led product management for Xbox entertainment services, Azure Data Marketplace SQL Azure, and BizTalk Server. He is based in Seattle, WA.