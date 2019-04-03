Using a no-code approach to increase flexibility and reduce costs in federal IT

IT modernization is constantly in flux, leaving federal agencies with the problem of large systems that need to be transformed in a rapidly changing environment. The traditional approach of code-based development requires regular updating and rewriting, building and updating systems as IT needs change, slowing down productivity.

Pegasystems offers low-code and no-code solutions, providing organizations with developer tools to design systems and applications without having to write the code themselves. Organizations can apply automation to increase productivity, using visual tools to build software, allowing business and IT to collaborate in the process.

Cynthia Stuebner, defense director and industry principal at Pegasystems, explained the ease of use and immediate advantage of a no-code approach.

“No-code, principally, is the idea that you can use an interface with drag-and-drop tools that essentially write the software for you.

“When you take the no-code platform and work within those tools and systems, you can integrate into all different kinds of legacy systems that run and process transactions at fractions of a second,” she said.

With user-friendly tools and no code, business users are able to collaborate with IT in the building process. Stuebner highlighted the benefit of having the ability to involve business users in the development stage.

“With no-code, the business user becomes the driver of the requirements and also the builder of the system. So, it empowers those business users, the people that know the mission best,” she said.

In addition to increased collaboration and significant time-saving benefits, increasing productivity in building IT systems, Pegasystems also brings simplicity to the implementation process and ongoing use of the platform. Stuebner explained how the platform is customized to work from systems already in place, with ease of use moving forward.

“With the Pega platform, not only is our environment a no-code environment, meaning that we allow business users and IT to work together to develop software through a drag and drop approach, but we also generate documentation as the software is being built.

“So, we’ve provided an environment that allows for that kind of migration and options to keep you ahead of the curve and to operate in an environment that you’re looking to operate in.” Stuebner said.

