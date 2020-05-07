Protected: Increasing the value of data starts by understanding not all data is created equal

David DeVries Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives, SLED, Commvault

David DeVries leads Strategic Initiatives for State, Local Government and Higher Education Industries, in close concert with Public Sector strategic initiatives for US Federal Agencies. A former Department of Defense Deputy CIO, Office of Personnel Management CIO, and Director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and State CIO for the State of Michigan, Dave has decades of experience leading and driving strategic innovation and outcomes in complex environments. A retired military officer with deep information technology and executive management experience in commercial, industry and government service, he’s led many organizations through major change while ensuring mission-critical operations. Dave’s leadership success is well-renowned with his ability to rapidly build high-performing, close-knit, military, civilian, and contractor teams.

His unique experience across such a vast array of mammoth challenges in the DoD and the State of Michigan make him exceptionally qualified to share strategies and best practices to public sector organizations in need of innovative enterprise-level data management solutions.

Prior to joining Commvault, Mr. David DeVries formed Turnbuckle Soundings, LLC, a management consultancy providing strategic advisory services to C-Suites, Boards of Directors and senior Federal and State officials on operational challenges related to digital transformation, business aligned security, and enterprise risk management.

Mr. DeVries has more than 35 years of leadership experience in the defense and public sectors ranging from small to very large institutions. Prior to founding Turnbuckle Soundings, Mr. DeVries served the State of Michigan as the Director, Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and the State of Michigan Chief Information Officer (CIO) where he led a 2,900-employee agency with an operating budget exceeding $1.4B. Mr. DeVries ensured reliable and efficient delivery of comprehensive, state-wide services for information technology, communications, management of state facilities, finance, procurement, fleet management, and retirement services to more than 20 State agencies, serving over 47,000 state of Michigan employees and 9.4M Michigan citizens.

Before serving the State of Michigan, Mr. DeVries’s government career in the Federal Senior Executive Service (SES) included a year at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), where he was appointed to lead information technology recovery efforts following the largest data breach in US Government history. At OPM, Mr. DeVries was the CIO and Principal Advisor to the OPM Director on all issues related to cybersecurity policy and execution of IT services in support of all US Government business capabilities supporting current and retired Federal employees, and contractors conducting business with the government.

Prior to his OPM appointment, Mr. DeVries spent eight years at the Department of Defense (DoD), where he culminated his time there as the Principle Deputy DoD CIO, and Acting DoD CIO when called upon, leading the overall daily operation of providing strategic and operational information technology and cybersecurity advice as a principle staff member to the Secretary of Defense.

Prior to his distinguished career in the Federal SES and as a State of Michigan appointee, Mr. DeVries served in leadership and staff positions in the United States Army, for 29 years in various assignments around the globe. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and hold a Bachelor Degree in Science and Engineering; and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Washington, as well as a Master of National Strategy from the US Army War College. He is also a fellow with the Ponemon Institute.

In his free time, he enjoys time with his family, woodworking, and sailing – even though he’s finding out that the sailing season in Michigan is considerably shorter than on the Cheasapeake. He is also an active bicyclist – completing several century rides each year for fun.