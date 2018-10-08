Some holiday, right?

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Oct 16, 2018
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|19.9764
|0.0836
|2.96%
|L 2020
|27.5000
|0.1736
|3.52%
|L 2030
|31.4529
|0.3870
|4.96%
|L 2040
|34.2535
|0.5022
|5.50%
|L 2050
|19.8464
|0.3313
|5.99%
|G Fund
|15.8910
|0.0013
|2.12%
|F Fund
|17.7453
|0.0106
|(1.48%)
|C Fund
|40.1194
|0.8468
|10.54%
|S Fund
|50.7762
|1.2762
|10.85%
|I Fund
|29.0727
|0.4662
|(1.06%)
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.