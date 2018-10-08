Listen Live Sports

Some holiday, right?

October 8, 2018 1:00 am
 
Happy Columbus Day.

And while it’s supposed to be a government holiday, unless you have kids in school or either work in a bank or need to visit your credit union today, you might be on the job. With or without holiday pay.

Back in the day some government holidays, like this one, were once pretty much limited to  people who worked in banks, schools or for the government. But 9/11 changed that, and lots of other things, forever.

Today, hundreds of thousands of federal (and postal) workers are on the job. Doing whatever they do from inspections, to law enforcement to manning (and woman-ing) firefighting equipment, pulling maintenance on aircraft and watching the borders as well as our cities.

So if you are off today, we’ll keep this simple: Go have some fun. Get some rest.

If you are working thanks for being there.

We can’t see you but fortunately, you have an eye on us.

Thanks,

Mike Causey

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Steff Thomas

The Candy Desk has been a tradition of the U.S. Senate since the 1960s where a senator who sits at a particular desk near a busy entrance keeps a drawer full of candy for members of the body. The current occupant of the candy desk is Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). It was started in 1965 by then Sen. George Murphy (R-Calif.).

Source: Wikipedia

